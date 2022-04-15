Emergency services tackling fire at memorial centre in Prince Albert
No word on any injuries from memorial centre fire
Prince Albert Police Service said police were dispatched to the 2300 block of 9th Avenue West at about 8:30 a.m.
Photos show a fire at the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre, with a mass of black and grey smoke billowing from it.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the police service said no other details are available but will be released as soon as possible.
In a statement, the police service did not state whether there were any injuries as a result of the fire.