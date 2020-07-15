Melville, Sask., cleaning up after storm topples trees

Melville is cleaning up after a storm knocked over trees and downed branches all over the city Monday.

The fire department says crews were busy after powerful winds hit, downing trees and power lines in the city, about 140 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The city says there is a lot of debris to deal with, including a big tree limb that knocked out the fence at Melville's public pool.

The storm also damaged a building under construction, knocking down the wood framing.

Strong winds damaged this construction site in Melville, Sask., on July 13, 2020. (Tracy Kerestesh)

It's expected city crews will be out throughout the week clearing out the debris.

The city is waiving fees at the landfill for people disposing of their own branches.