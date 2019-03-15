Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in kidnapping case: Melville RCMP

Melville RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 27-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a kidnapping in the summer of 2018.

On July 12, 2108, a man carrying a firearm broke into a home on a rural property south of Melville. He then forced a woman at the residence to drive him into Regina, police say.

She drove him to a residence in Regina, where he got out of the car. She drove away and reported the incident to police.

RCMP have now issued a warrant for the arrest of Alvin Sunshine in connection with the incident.

He's described as approximately 5-8 and 140 pounds, with a slim build, police said in a press release Friday. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a Regina Riot hoodie with the word "defence" written in white on the front. Very few of those hoodies were produced, police said.

Sunshine is facing charges of breaking and entering to commit kidnapping, use of a firearm to commit kidnapping, using a firearm to commit robbery and disguise with intent, along with three counts of theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, your local police service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.