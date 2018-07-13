Melville area woman forced to chauffeur man to Regina at gunpoint

Police are looking for a man involved in a reported kidnapping, in which he allegedly forced a Melville area woman to drive him into Regina at gunpoint.

Police say the man entered the home armed with a gun which had been stolen from that very residence.

He forced the woman to drive him to a home in Regina, which she did.

When they reached the Regina home, the man exited the vehicle and the woman drove off, immediately calling police.

No one was injured.

Police describe the man as Indigenous, slim, about 5'10 and was wearing all black clothing. Distinctive clothing includes a Regina Riot hoodie with "defence" written on it in white writing.

The Regina Riot are a local football team.