'I love these people': Melfort volunteers to be recognized at Special Olympics awards gala

A Saskatchewan couple will be getting some national recognition as the Special Olympics celebrate 50 years of inclusion and empowerment during their annual awards gala.

The event, being hosted in Toronto, is honouring people from around the country involved with Special Olympics.

Dorothy and John Wikstrom, who live in Melfort, Sask., have won the Jim Thompson Award for their volunteer work.

"We're happy to get this, but my goodness there's so many people that could have got this award," Dorothy told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

The couple has been involved with the Special Olympics for about 30 years.

John said he feels "very proud and honoured" that they're recognizing his work.

"I've been doing it since 1994 and enjoyed every minute of it," he said, adding that his wife is the reason he got into volunteering.

"I love these people," said Dorothy, who remembers being involved in the 1988 Saskatchewan Summer Games.

'It's just something I enjoy doing.'

Dorothy says she has done everything from coaching, fundraising, programming and volunteering at events.

"It's just something I enjoy doing," she said. "So many memories."

She said her favourite part of volunteering is the athletes she works with.

"They never forget you as a person. They always considered you a friend and they had a high five or a hug even if you haven't seen them for a year," she said.

"We can learn so much from these people. It's an experience that everyone should have."

John said his favourite part is travelling with the athletes and seeing the fun they have, especially when it comes to curling.

"There's a lot of humour and they enjoy themselves. They love the game," he said.

Changing attitudes

Since she's been involved with Special Olympics, Dorothy says attitudes have changed drastically.

"They are picked on, but it is getting less and less as they get out into the community and do things," she said.

"We have to do this, we have to get them out there and show that they are good human beings."

Dorothy says her and John's two sons have also become involved with Special Olympics.

The awards gala is being held Nov. 30 in Toronto.

Regina's Tyler Haddad is being recognized for winning Male Athlete of the Year.