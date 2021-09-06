Sask. RCMP responding to 'shooting incident involving multiple victims' on James Smith Cree Nation

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they are responding to a shooting incident "involving multiple victims" on the James Smith First Nation, located about 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

The search for a 33-year-old male suspect is underway, according to a police statement issued at 10 p.m. CST.

Shawn Moostoos is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. He is just over six feet tall, weighing 189 pounds, and has a scar on his left hand.

The statement said Moostoos's mode of transportation is currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.

[Sept 5 - 10:40pm] Melfort RCMP responding to shooting incident involving multiple victims on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JamesSmithFirstNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JamesSmithFirstNation</a>. Suspect: Shawn Moostoos, 33-years-old, brown hair/eyes, just over 6ft, 189lbs. Scar on left hand. Seek shelter/shelter in place. Report info: 911. <a href="https://t.co/yiECEOmpI8">pic.twitter.com/yiECEOmpI8</a> —@RCMPSK

Authorities have issued an emergency alert advising people in the area to shelter in place, stay away from windows and not answer the door unless instructed to by police.

They also asked that the public to "be wary of anyone asking for a ride and to not pick up hitchhikers."

People should expect a heavy police presence in the area, the statement said.