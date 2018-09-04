2 Melfort seniors slapped with more than $15K in fines for illegal outfitting

Two Melfort seniors have racked up more than $15,000 in fines after they were busted for illegal outfitting, according to a press release from the Saskatchewan government.

Garnet Roy Gunderson, 72, and Barbara Ann Lynne Gunderson, 68, were busted after a "multi-year" investigation which involved conservation officers being tipped off about the hunting of migratory birds.

A year ago, undercover officers booked hunts with the Gundersons which included guiding services. The Gundersons weren't present on the day of the hunt but they did offer up their limit of birds to the officers.

On Sept. 15, 2017, officers raided a rural property and seized waterfowl hunting equipment, including two guns.

Police also found 29 filleted walleye. The legal limit is eight.

The two were fined $9,800 under The Outfitter and Guide Regulations, $3,875 under The Wildlife Act, and $2,030 under The Fisheries Act.

They were given angling suspensions of two years and Garnet Gunderson was given a one-year hunting ban. They're also banned from owning or possessing guns for two years.

The hunting equipment which was seized was valued at $20,000 and forfeited to the Crown.