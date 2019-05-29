Skip to Main Content
Melfort man stabbed in home invasion on Saturday: RCMP
Saskatchewan

Melfort man stabbed in home invasion on Saturday: RCMP

RCMP are searching for three men who allegedly stabbed another man in Melfort over the weekend.

3 men with concealed faces entered a Main Street home and stabbed another man

CBC News ·
A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed on Saturday, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP say a Melfort man was seriously injured over the weekend when three others allegedly entered a house and stabbed him.

Officers were called to a Main Street home just after 5 a.m CST Saturday, according to a news release.

Police say an altercation had occurred between three men who had their faces concealed and the man who was eventually stabbed.

The trio fled on foot in an unknown direction, police say.

The man was taken to hospital by EMS and his injuries are described as serious. 

"Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Melfort, particularly on or near Main Street, in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 25, to call Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or 306-310-RCMP," the release says.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|