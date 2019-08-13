Man charged with impaired driving after pickup truck rolls near Melfort

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a pickup truck rolled on a gravel road near the Melfort-area town of Kinistino, Sask., on Saturday.

RCMP said a truck with four people in it rolled at around 5 p.m. CST after the 23-year-old man driving lost control.

No other vehicles were present at the time.

One seriously injured passenger was airlifted to hospital by STARS while two others were taken to hospital with what RCMP described as minor injuries.

The driver was also taken to hospital and, after treatment, was taken into custody by police. The James Smith First Nation man is now charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm. He has a court date set for Sept. 24 in Melfort.

Melfort Fire and Rescue received high praise on its Facebook page for how quickly its members and first responders got to the scene.