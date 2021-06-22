Sask. 12-year-old who ran farm, cared for siblings after father's heart attack earns citizen award

Life was relatively normal for 12-year-old Ashya Siermachesky until January of this year. Then life took a left turn.

Ashya's dad suffered a heart attack at work.

"I ended up instantly in Saskatoon. I was there a whole month," said Ashya's mom, Alberta.

It was up to Ashya to keep the farm near Melfort, Sask., going.

"As long as she was here, I knew I didn't have to worry about the cows and the horses and the chickens," said Alberta.

Ashya's grandma stayed at the farm for several weeks to help out, but farm animals aren't her expertise, according to Alberta.

Keith Siermachesky sits around a fire with his three daughters in December 2019. (Submitted by Alberta Siermachesky)

Soon after Ashya's parents left, farm duties started piling up.

"The horses needed hay right after mom left," Ashya said. "The cows needed new grain feed regularly."

She also had to deal with water pipes freezing and do some of the cooking for her two younger sisters. When she didn't know what to do, she leaned on nearby family and community members to help out.

"We're really grateful for the community we live in, for the people that have helped us. What's that saying? 'It takes a village,'" Alberta said.

Counting blessings

In recognition of all her hard work, two of Ashya's leaders in 4H (a Sask. youth program) and her piano teacher nominated her for the Junior Citizens of the Year Award.

Each year, the award is given to kids aged eight to 18 who have overcome a challenge and have a strong sense of community and responsibility.

"It means that I've been doing what I should," said Ashya. "I really didn't think I was doing anything special, so it was a big surprise."

Alberta Siermachesky smiles alongside her three daughters. She says she's proud of the recognition Ashya, left, is getting. (Submitted by Alberta Siermachesky)

Her mom is slightly more vocal about her pride.

"I got told I'm not allowed to brag by Ashya, but I'm very, very proud and I'm really happy for her to be recognized in this way," Alberta said.

The award comes with a $3,000 bursary, which Ashya says will go toward vet school.

There's even more to celebrate, as Ashya's dad is on the mend.

"He started back at work a little bit and he's doing physio," Alberta said. "We just count our blessings."

The virtual awards ceremony to celebrate recipients takes place June 23 at 1:30 p.m. CST.