Melfort, Sask., couple on hunt for table that documents beginning of love story

A Melfort, Sask., couple is searching for an unusual object of affection that shows the beginning of their 18-year love story.

Kelsi and Nick Wolf are hoping to to find a mid-century modern end table that Kelsi wrote Nick's name on when she was 10-years-old.

Kelsi was in Grade 5, laying underneath her family's two-tier end table holding a white-out bottle with a sponge tip, thinking about Nick — her crush.

"I wrote his name all over it on the bottom, with a bunch of hearts," Kelsi said.

Kelsi Wolf's family's former end table bears the name of Nick, now her husband, in white-out on the bottom. (Kelsi Wolf)

Unfortunately for her, that love was unrequited at the time.

"For many different reasons, I was essentially non-existent in his life," she said.

Nick had other things — like sports and his friends — on his mind.

"These two girls [Kelsi and her sister] would basically chase us boys around or follow us or show up at my house and ask if I wanted to play and I always would be like, 'No, I'm not gonna play with you. You're girls,'" he said.

In Grade 7, Kelsi and her family moved to Estevan. She lost touch with Nick. She later relocated to Alberta and lived there for a while.

She returned to her hometown as an adult with her daughter. One day, Nick thought he spotted Kelsi in the gym in Melfort. He was curious what she was up to, so he reached out to her on social media.

"I got this random Facebook message from Nick. I haven't talked to this guy since probably Grade 5," she said. "We went for coffee the next day."

They've been inseparable since then. Now, the couple are happily married with four children.

"It took me 18 years to find out she wasn't this annoying little girl that was following me around and I have everything in my life because of her," said Nick.

Nick and Kelsi Wolf met in elementary school. (Kelsi Wolf)

Now they want to be reunited with that end table.

When they got married, Kelsi asked her dad if he still had it, but he had gave it to the Salvation Army in Melfort two years prior.

Kelsi isn't normally one to keep memorabilia, but she would lave to get this table back. She has taken her search to Facebook, posting groups from the area hoping someone has seen it.

"I'm just shocked from where it started. We've really traveled around the past couple provinces and cities and … and then we just reconnected. We have just a really cool story. I definitely think about it all the time," she said.

She said if she can't find the table, she'd settle for a photo or a story about where it ended up.

"It has been fun for my wife, and I love seeing her smile and the joy it's brought her, so hopefully we can find it," said Nick.