Anonymous donor increases reward for missing teen Mekayla Bali to $50K

An anonymous donor has increased the reward for the safe return of missing teen Mekayla Bali to $50,000.

Bali is originally from Yorkton, Sask. She has not been seen since April 12, 2016.

Her mother Paula Bali was approached on Friday by a stranger who said he was concerned that the case hasn't been resolved after two and a half years and wants to see it moving forward. He pledged $25,000 to the cause.

"What an amazingly gracious gift of hope. And that's really what it feels like is some hope for us," Paula told CBC. "With the holidays coming, it's a hard time so it was outstanding."

Paula has been adamant that the $25,000 posted prior was for her daughter's safe return, but the anonymous donor stipulated that $10,000 of his donation could be used to reward someone who offers useful information on Bali's whereabouts.

The full amount will be rewarded if Mekayla is brought home.

"I want there to be incentive to keep, to keep Mekayla OK or alive or whatever the situation may be," Paula said. "It's the alternative I don't want to think about."

Paula said she has already received new tips since the reward was increased.