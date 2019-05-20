Reward money for missing Sask. teen cut in half

The reward for information on the disappearance of Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali has been cut in half to $25,000.

According to a Facebook page operated by Bali's mother, Paula, the donor had to ask for his money back. She says Bali remains missing and there has been no new information about her whereabouts.

Bali was 16-years-old when she went missing from her home in Yorkton, Sask. in 2016.

Details from earlier this year indicate it took investigators 10 months to obtain the proper permissions from authorities in the United States to find out what she was doing on social media on the last day she was seen.

Parts of that day in April 2016 are largely unaccounted for by her cell service provider.

That's because it's likely she was using social media apps to make the phone calls.