Sask. NDP calls for wage top-ups for essential workers

Saskatchewan's NDP opposition leader wants the province to do more to recognize essential workers.

"What's on my mind today are the working people in the province," said Ryan Meili to reporters on Monday.

Meili says we can't forget about low-wage earners on the front-lines of this pandemic.

People working in grocery stores, or as cleaners in the hospitals, are putting themselves at great risk right now, he says.

"Long-term care aides, hospital cleaning staff, delivery drivers — they're all putting in long hours in stressful circumstances, and they all deserve fair compensation for the extra work and risk they're taking on."

Premier Scott Moe says all the province's resources are devoted to the COVID-19 crisis and not to when they may resume legislative sittings.

Meili is asking the province to introduce a pandemic pay top-up to give low-income essential workers a raise, and to provide presumptive Workers' Compensation Board coverage for workers who fall ill with COVID-19.

"British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have all implemented some type of top up for essential workers, while Alberta has provided an additional $2 an hour for long-term care workers."

"We need to make it clear that we've got your back if you get sick at work. That means we need to change the legislation — one more reason why it is time for MLAs to return to the Legislature."

But the premier said now is not the time to return.

"All of our resources at this point in time have been addressing the health care delivery of the COVID crisis and addressing how we are working with our communities," said Premier Scott Moe during Monday's COVID-19 update.

"That's not to say there won't be a discussion on whether we should at some point resume legislative sittings in some way shape or form in the months ahead."

Meili says the province should sit down and talk to workers and unions to find out what their needs are.

He also says the province should make changes so that people who might get sick with COVID-19 do not struggle to access workers' compensation.

"The Workers' Compensation Board coverage, we have for other categories of illness, presumptive coverage for workers with WCB, that has yet to be introduced for COVID-19."

"Now is the time to get them immediate support, working alongside the folks that really know the exact numbers on the ground and then be looking forward to how we continue to support folks going forward."