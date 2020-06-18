Sask. NDP Leader apologizes for obscene gesture directed at government MLAs inside assembly

On Thursday, NDP Leader Ryan Meili apologized for making an obscene gesture with his hand toward government members while on his way out of the chamber on Wednesday.

Before question period began, Meili rose to address the Speaker and apologize.

"The tone and tenor of this place is not always what it should be and what people expect from us. My duty as Leader of the Opposition is to elevate that tone not lower it," Meili said.

"Yesterday I failed in that duty and I apologize to you, the members opposite, members on this side and most importantly to the people of Saskatchewan."

Afterward, Meili told reporters what set him off was "not worth getting into" and that it was "something I would not do again."

"Sometimes when you are that passionate things get carried away in there, and for my part in that I apologize," Meili said.

His apology was accepted by the government.

"There was an obscene gesture made with the hand and we hadn't seen that in 13 years in the chamber but the Leader of the Opposition did do the right thing. He apologized to the chamber and we consider the matter to be dealt with," said Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison.

Harrison said he had not asked Meili was precipitated the gesture but said he saw it. He said the mood inside the chamber varies day-to-day but is not as raucous as it was in the past.

"It was a particularly heavy and toxic debate yesterday there were some ways that the members across were acting that really frustrate me. I was offended and I responded in a way that I should not have," Meili said.

Wednesday recap

The majority of Wednesday's question period focused on the NDP asking about the future of provincial Crown corporations and its claim that former Progressive Conservative Premier Grant Devine influenced a new provincially funded crystal meth rehab facility in Estevan.

Following question period, Speaker Mark Docherty read a motion from the government which alleged that NDP House Leader Cathy Sproule breached privilege by posting a letter on social media she had planned to introduce into the assembly seeking an emergency debate on the Federated Co-op Limited and Unifor labour dispute on Tuesday.

Docherty said Sproule tweeted her request before he could rule on the matter. On Wednesday, he ruled that she was attempting to influence the Speaker.

Sproule said she had "no intention to influence" Docherty's decision to allow the debate.

Following the end of proceedings, the legislative video feed goes to credits, while Meili and various government members can be seen exchanging words.

The government and NDP agreed to reduce the number of members inside the assembly due to COVID-19 precautions. There are 10 government MLAs and five NDP MLAs taking part in question period for the shortened spring sitting.