Opposition Leader Ryan Meili on prosecuting the premier and plans for 2022

Saskatchewan Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said he is trying to lay out his vision for the party while also prosecuting the provincial government's pandemic decisions. He sat down with CBC provincial affairs reporter Adam Hunter for a year-end interview.

NDP Leader Meili, who is the MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin and also works as a family doctor, discussed the evolution of the pandemic in 2021, the Omicron variant and his hopes for the future.

This interview was conducted on Dec. 14, two days before the government introduced an expansion of its COVID-19 third dose eligibility. It has been edited for clarity.

Q: What has the last year been like for you watching the evolution of the pandemic here in Saskatchewan?

A: It's been an extremely challenging year, and I think that's the reality for everyone in our family. (Meili's wife, Dr. Mahli Brindamour, works as a pediatrician.) Obviously, the pandemic has consumed so much of our attention, and it's been upsetting to watch a government choose over and over again to make the wrong decisions, to make political decisions when they should be making health decisions.

That has been certainly a source of frustration. At the same time, I've also felt proud to be in my role. I'm both working as a family doctor and being that public voice for smarter public health decisions.

Q: What have you made of the government's response through those two major waves we saw here in Saskatchewan in 2020?

A: In November 2020, 2,400 doctors wrote a letter and said: 'This is what we need to do,' and the government basically shredded that letter, ignored it, acted too late and hundreds of people died.

In the spring, hundreds of doctors wrote a letter. The government ignored the advice. We got a terrible Alpha wave, ICUs were overwhelmed here in Regina and we lost hundreds more people.

This summer, instead of learning from that, instead of learning from those first two failures, this government decided to declare the whole thing over. Walk away from any pandemic management at the same time as they had modelling in front of them. They had the information in front of them. They had another letter from all the medical health officers across the province. They downplayed the risk. They ignored the experts and hundreds of people died.

It's just incredible to watch a government choose to refuse to learn those lessons and get better at something so important.

Q: What are your concerns about Omicron as we see it emerging in Canada?

A: We're still learning exactly what that means, but the early indications are that it spreads much more easily and more quickly and that there is a greater risk to people who've already been infected being reinfected. There are some debates about whether it's less severe or more. We don't know that much yet. Obviously, we hope it's less severe.

Q: How would you like to see the government act with this potential threat here?

A: I think honesty and transparency are the keys. So this summer, the premier decided to hide that modelling that showed we were facing a Delta wave, hide the modelling that showed he could have reduced cases by 50 per cent just by bringing back masks. Let's tell people the full information. What does the modelling say right now that the risk from Omicron means for Saskatchewan? Let's lay it out. If cases get to this high or we get this many people in our hospitals, this is what we'll do next. That's been a request throughout and for some reason that planning and having those conversations early is something this government has refused to do.

I think it's resulted in a lot more resistance to logical changes when people have time to say: 'OK, if that happens, this is what I'll have to do — bring out the masks again, or I'll have to reduce my bubble, I can prepare for that. It's the constant surprises and the back and forth that is difficult for people.

Q: What do you foresee in 2022 for yourself and as a plan for the Opposition?

A: Well, I think there's an old saying that asks: How do you make God laugh? You make plans. I don't know if he's laughing these days because it's not very good material, but anybody's plans have been blown out of the water and we will absolutely continue to prosecute the record of this government.

We want to be moving more and more into the proposition, showing our vision for where Saskatchewan can go next. We want to be talking about how we learn the lessons of the pandemic and move on. But, of course, viral mutations may have other plans and we'll respond as we need to. The truth is, the smartest people in the world have no idea what things are going to look like a year from now.

Q: How do you turn those people that are upset with the government's response to COVID into your volunteers, voters and supporters?

A: First, we listen to them here, not just what those experiences are, but what their ideas are on how we can do better. We'll be launching task forces in 2022, or we'll be having town halls in-person and on Zoom. There will be lots of opportunity for people to bring forward their ideas, as well as their complaints about the current situation. That way, when we come around to having that platform in a couple of years, people will look at it and say: 'It's not just a good idea, but I see myself in that. I see my view of the future of this province. My hopes and dreams are reflected in what the NDP is talking about.' And they will be comparing that with the failures in the Sask. Party record.

Q: You had a party convention this year and you were given a vote of confidence from members. What have you taken from that to bring even more people to your side and grow the party?

A: We were all in the NDP disappointed that we didn't fare better in the last election, but I've been really impressed at the way that our party has come together and started to do that work, preparing for the next campaign and not waiting until 2024. Prosecuting the record of the government, proposing our own alternative, our vision and organizing like crazy.

I'm really hopeful we've got a by-election coming up in Athabasca, hopeful that we'll be able to bring in a new NDP MLA here early in the new year. I've never seen Saskatchewan people more frustrated with the Sask. Party. Premier Scott Moe has left this impression on Saskatchewan people in these last few months that their health and well-being is secondary to his political goals. That's the sort of thing you don't get over. That leaves an impression that I think will carry over into the next election.

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili speaks to reporters during the fall sitting. Meili said in 2021 he was proud to have been able to work to hold the government accountable, while also helping in the pandemic response as a physician. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Q: We've seen very public disagreements from doctors, physicians, nurses throughout the last year with the government's response to COVID. What does the government need to do to build bridges?

A: It will be very difficult for this government to rebuild relationships with health-care workers.

We've seen, for example, the back of the napkin privatized surgery plan to get us past the backlog in eight years. This is not a well thought out plan, and it's not a plan that involved the people that are going to have to actually implement it. We need to change that approach. Stop having these directives coming from ministers directly to the education system or health system, changing what they'll do based on political ideas. Invite people in, have the head of surgery, have nursing leadership at the table to figure out how you're going to address the backlog in surgeries in the public system.

The only way to build a better relationship between the government of Saskatchewan and the health-care workers is to start by listening to them.

Q: What do you make of the proposed security changes to the legislature building and the government saying it is not to quell protests outside.

A: It's a very foolish road to go down. We have been very well served by the sergeant-at-arms and the independent, non-partisan security force that protects this building. This is the people's building. It's not a government building. It is not for the party of the day to decide how things are run in here. This really flies in the face of some key democratic principles.

Maybe it's an extreme example, but I think of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. We'd never see anything like that here, but it brings to the fore just how serious a conversation this really is.

Q: What's your message to people in Saskatchewan as we head into 2022?

A: 2021 was really hard and so was the latter half of 2020. It's been a lot and people have been through a lot. I've been amazed by the way people have stepped up, the incredible support people have shown each other, the responsibility that people have taken to keep each other safe, to support local businesses and support local charities.

Saskatchewan people have done a terrific job and it will pay off. We will get past this. This is not forever. We don't know exactly when, but I just want to thank the people of Saskatchewan for the incredible leadership they've shown and wish folks a merry Christmas. And here's to a happier 2022, to hopefully we're looking back at this as a time of hard times, lessons learned but something we've moved beyond.