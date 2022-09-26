Megan Gallagher's family grateful but sad after Métis woman's remains identified

Megan Gallagher's father says the days since his daughter's remains were identified have been among the hardest for his family.

"As tough as it was, if that hadn't happened we'd still be sitting in the same hole, spinning our tires, so we're appreciative of that," Brian Gallagher told reporters outside of provincial court on Monday.

Gallagher, a 30-year-old Métis woman, went missing more than two years ago. In September 2022, Saskatoon police searched along the South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis and found human remains.

Last week, police said DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Gallagher, and that her death was a homicide.

Nine people have been charged in connection with Gallagher's death, including four for first-degree murder.

Others face charges for aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and offering an indignity to human remains.

As he wept, Gallagher's father said it's difficult to envision happy memories of Megan, as he imagines what could have happened to her right before her final moments.

"She's crying and begging 'Please, just let me go' until she took her last breath. And that's the image that I've created in my mind," Brian Gallagher said.

Debbie and Brian Gallagher attended a court appearance Monday for two people charged in connection with their daughter's death. (CBC)

Gallagher's family and loved ones were at court for the appearance of two people accused in her death. The cases against Ernest Whitehead, 41, and Jessica Badger-Sutherland, 45, have been adjourned to Dec. 6.

Police are still searching Summer-Sky Henry, 24, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the case.

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating Summer-Sky Henry, 24 — the ninth and final suspect charged in the death of Megan Gallagher. (Saskatoon Police Service)

'Megan was so much more than this case'

The Gallagher family says they will never truly find closure but they plan to continue attending court appearances for the people charged in connection with Megan's death.

The family says it will also continue to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and gender diverse people.

"We're not giving up. We're not going away," Gallagher said.

He said he wants his daughter to be remembered as a loving mother, daughter and sister.

"Megan was so much more than this case," he said.

"Megan made all of us laugh and generally feel good. We looked forward to her calls, her texts, her visits. And now I look forward to appreciating just seeing those happier memories again someday."