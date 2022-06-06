3rd person arrested, charged with indignity to human remains in case of missing Saskatoon woman

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the presumed death of Megan Gallagher, who went missing from Saskatoon in September 2020.

Jessica Sutherland, 42, was arrested June 4 near Onion Lake, 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, and will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday on charges of indignity to human remains.

Gallagher has never been found, but police are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

Police had been looking for Sutherland in connection with Gallagher's case and say they arrested the woman after a tip from the public.

Police are still looking for John Wayne Sanderson, 44, from the James Smith First Nation, who also faces charges of indignity to human remains in relation to Gallagher's death.

Two others, Roderick William Sutherland and Ernest Whitehead, were previously arrested in relation to Gallagher's death. They were also charged with indignity to human remains.