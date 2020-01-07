Unifor posts 'Meet the Scabs' video identifying replacement workers at Regina Co-op refinery

A union-produced video identifying replacement workers at the Co-op refinery in Regina is the latest escalation in a labour dispute that has now stretched on more than a month.

Unifor posted the video, titled Meet the Scabs, on its Twitter page Thursday. The video names and shows images of about a dozen people. As of Friday morning it had more than 26,000 views.

Some photographs appeared to be taken off of social media while others were photographs of people arriving or at their work. Each person is labelled 'Scab at Co-op Refinery.'

The union said previously that it would "shine a bright light" on replacement workers in Regina. Unifor made a similar video in Gander, Newfoundland during a labour dispute there.

Scott Doherty, Unifor's lead negotiator and executive assistant to the president, said that being a replacement worker does not grant a person privacy.

"We believe we have the right to do it," Doherty said. "I think people knew that we were at some point in time going to do this."

The Co-op Refinery Complex said it was disappointed but not surprised by the release of the video.

"[Replacement workers] do not deserve to be treated this way. Unifor's behaviour and these tactics are not acceptable," Gil Le Dressay, vice president of refinery operations, said in a release.

The Co-op Refinery Complex said the union posting a video called 'Meet the Scabs' was 'unacceptable.' (Ethan Williams/CBC)

Le Dressay said the refinery will protect the safety and well-being of people in the video.

"It is abundantly clear that Unifor's Toronto-based leadership have no respect for anyone but themselves and that their tactics are not in line with Canadian values," the release said.

Doherty said he believes Unifor members are still getting support from the public, even when some people don't like what they are doing.

"Frankly scabs should really think twice about whether or not it's worthwhile for them to take the jobs of somebody who has been disrespected by their employer — as these individuals have," he said.

Doherty said Unifor will continue to escalate its tactics in the future, but will not say give advance warning of what that means.

"Our members need to get a fair deal. We need to put as much pressure as we possibly can on this employer," he said. "So they should expect that we're going to continue to ramp up our campaign."