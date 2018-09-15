The CFL is often seen as a second-chance league for former NFL players and Roughriders defensive back Matt Elam isn't taking his second chance at a football career for granted. The former Baltimore Raven and first round NFL draft pick talked about his journey to Saskatchewan with the Morning Edition's Peter Mills. 6:25

The CFL is often seen as a second-chance league for former NFL players and Matt Elam isn't taking his second chance at a football career for granted.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back/linebacker has only played in five CFL games so far, but he has had an immediate impact on the field.

Despite establishing himself as a superstar at the University of Florida and being selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Elam's road to Saskatchewan hasn't been easy, on or off the field.

After an injury and legal issues, Elam found himself out of work for more than a year. But when Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones came calling, Elam wasn't going to waste the opportunity.

To learn more about his journey to the CFL, the Morning Edition's Peter Mills talked to Matt Elam at Riders practice.

Elam was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Many people had high expectations for you in the NFL. What was it like when you went to the NFL and people did expect so much from you, especially considering you were replacing a future Hall of Famer in Ed Reed?

The NFL is irrelevant right now. I'm in the CFL trying to make a name for myself and trying to make plays out here and help my team win a Grey Cup. NFL ain't on my mind right now. I'm trying to accomplish and do what I gotta handle right now.

You have been making plays here. And you recently told Riders senior reporter Ian Hamilton "I can't thank Saskatchewan enough for the opportunity." Why are you so thankful to be here?

Because it was getting to a point in my life where I didn't think I could play the sport I love any more. I took a year off [and] that was my first year not playing football. So it was tough. It was a struggle, it was a challenge. But Saskatchewan gave me an opportunity to do what I love and like I said I can't thank Coach Jones and Saskatchewan enough for giving me an opportunity.

Elam took a year off from playing football, which he says took a mental toll on him. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

How did you deal with that challenge?

I mean, it made me better. I did whatever I can to improve myself in every aspect; in football and life. I feel like it helped me. It humbled me. It made me a different person and it helped to get me where I am at today.

How did you end up with Saskatchewan?

Opportunity. An opportunity knocked and I answered and ran with it. I mean, they're (Chris Jones) looking for guys in the south all the time. And I guess my name came across and he gave me an opportunity and I just took advantage.

In March, you went back to the University of Florida for the Gator Pro Day. At that time you said you were "trying to get myself right mentally" for you and your family. What did you mean by that?

I missed a year of football so that's tough for somebody who had been playing football [their entire lives]. You'll be down mentally so there were just things I had to do to get myself up and be able to be ready when the opportunity knocks.

Elam said Riders bench boss Chris Jones knocked, and Elam ran with the opportunity. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, The Gainesville Sun)

And at that pro day your nephew was there with you and I hear he's a bit of a football star as well.

Yeah, my little nephew he's highly recruited. I hope Florida will get him but whatever he decides will be a good decision for him.

What have you been teaching him about the tougher sides of the game that fans don't see?

You just got to take advantage of your opportunity to get better every day. Don't lose a day because every day someone is trying to take your job or be better than you. So don't lose a day.

What does your older brother, Abe, mean to you? He also played in the NFL.

He's a mentor. He's been through it all. He had been through things when he was younger and in college days, so I just feel like he's been through it all. He's a great mentor and a great guy to look up to and learn from ... I'm very appreciative of my big brother.

T.E.A.M. Elam is an organization started by Elam's older brother, Abe. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Tell me about T.E.A.M. Elam.

T.E.A.M. Elam is a foundation that my brother brought about when he first got to the NFL. This is probably like the 15th year. It's just a foundation we do in our city. We get kids together and prepare them for college, prepare them for high school testing ... take them to an NFL game, just give them experience and show them that they actually have a chance in their environment.

They don't have to stay in their environment. They can broaden their horizons and do great things. So just trying to do whatever I can to help kids feel like they got a chance just like I had the chance. I was in the shoes they was in and I took advantage.

What do you see from the kids? What do they tell you about how much it means to them to get away from some of the bad things in their lives?

It's important to them. They see me on TV and they see me doing positive things and that just makes them want to do positive things because we're from the same city, played in the same middle school, played at the same high school, so they follow in my foot steps.

What's life like off the field for you now that you're in Saskatchewan?

It's cool. I mean, there ain't much off the field to do so it's strictly football and business here. I feel like that will help me in the long run.

Who is your roommate here?

Uh, nobody [Laughs]. I don't have a roommate.

Did you have somebody that took you under their wing and showed you around Regina when you got here?

I played high school with Curt [Maggitt], I played against Tre [Mason] in high school. I know a couple of guys I played against in college. The older guys who are here, the secondary guys, they brought me in and helped me as much as they can. They still help me weekly every way they can.

Are you happy here?

Oh yeah, I'm excited. It's a great opportunity for me. Coach Jones is a good coach, the guys around me [are] great teammates. I love the fans here. It's just football so of course I love it here.

Are you about to turn 27?

Yeah, I turn 27 in a couple of weeks... next week.

Next week! You're turning 27 the day before you play the Argos. Maybe five years ago, if somebody would have said you'd be turning 27 in Toronto, what would you have thought then?

I never would have thought [laughs]. But I mean it's an opportunity, it's an experience that I'm going to take advantage of. I'm having fun with it. So I'm looking forward to it.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

The Roughriders (7-4) take on the Ottawa Redblacks (6-5) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. CST.

MORE ROUGHRIDERS FEATURES: