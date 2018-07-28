There was a time when Christion Jones almost quit football. Fans of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are sure glad he didn't.

It wasn't because the 25-year-old kick returner wanted to quit the game. But he was running out of options. However, Jones refused to let himself give up.

Jones came from arguably the best college football program in the world at the University of Alabama. His path brought unexpectedly brought him to Saskatchewan, and last week he had Roughriders fans cheering him all the way to the end zone.

To learn more about the emerging fan favourite, CBC's Peter Mills had an in-depth talk with Jones.

I want to start by going back to university. You played for probably the best program in college football -- Roll Tide, the University of Alabama. You won national championships. You were on the cover of Sports Illustrated. When you look back to those days, what do you remember most?

Man, I just remember the moments with the players. Winning. It's awesome. It's a different feeling. It's a humbling experience once you look back and see how far you've came and what you've learned. I still hold the same morals and things that [Alabama] coach [Nick] Saban instilled in us to this day.

I learned a lot. I learned NFL things while I was in college. I was ready and prepared when the pros came.

College is of course is about learning as well as football. Was there something in particular that really stood out as a lesson for you that you still use today?

Practicing how you play. That's always been key for me. Coach Saban is a guy just like [Roughriders] coach [Chris] Jones. A lot of reps so we can get things right and I feel like when I come out here the way I practice is going to be the way I play. I gotta be 100 per cent.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Christion Jones (26) screams as he celebrates his touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks with teammate Duron Carter (89) in September 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

In college you played at least one game in front of more than 100,000 people. How did you end up in Regina, Saskatchewan?

Man, the grace of God. Before I came to Saskatchewan last year in July I was just training for about a whole year. Coach Jones called me for a workout and I've been here ever since.

Your former Alabama teammate Blake Sims spent a few months here in 2015. Did he tell you anything about the province? Did you know anything about the province?

Yeah, he told me about it. When he got here that was the first time I had ever heard of it. But I did play in Toronto [during training camp in 2016] so I was familiar with the CFL ... but I didn't really know what to expect in Saskatchewan. To be honest with you, it reminds me of Tuscaloosa -- a small town, great fans and that's about it.

Did Blake Sims keep some of his Rider gear so he can put it on when he watches you play?

(Laughs) I hope so. I think he had a couple of shirts when I got back.

Good morning. Thank God. Get Money <a href="https://t.co/WVcUrExQok">pic.twitter.com/WVcUrExQok</a> —@jonessboyy

I want to go back to something you told the boys at the Piffles Podcast last year. You said the first week here was tough, partially because you were away from your family. Tell me about your parents and why they mean so much to you?

My mom and dad divorced when I was young. As a child, when you hear about kids' parents divorcing, you lose one of them some type of way. But my parents are instilled in my life like nails and a hammer.

My mom is more on me when it comes to discipline and responsibility and accountability. My dad is more of a fun guy, [he says] "don't let things get to you." So I get two swords sharpened for myself to become a great weapon ... my parents are just the foundation of what you see now.

Does your mom still give you a hard time from afar?

Yes, has to.

What does she say?

She's just making sure I'm doing the things I need to do to be able to be the best player on the field and be the best person in whatever it is I'm trying to do. I got two coaches in my corner, it's just two different types of coaches. My mom, she is more the principal. My dad is more of the P.E. [physical education] coach (laughs).

You've said your family has been through some tough times. What were some of those?

Financial stability was the main thing. That's why I'm trying to make sure that when I start having kids that you learn from those things and put things in position early so that your kids can live a financially stable life. I want my kids to have the option to do what they want. This life is to be lived and we spend most of our time working that we don't get a chance to live.

How seriously did you consider quitting football before you came to Saskatchewan?

It got to a point that you got external factors that get in your ear and tell you things like you need to probably move on or consider other things. I did consider working at office jobs and nine-to-fives ... I would get the job and not show up anymore. Things like that let you know what you want to do and you gotta be a man or a woman in whatever situation you're in to respect yourself to know that you believe in yourself and not lose that confidence. Being out of football you can lose a lot of confidence.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrate a Christion Jones touchdown late in the 2017 CFL East Final. "We lived in the moment too long," Jones said six months later. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Who pushed you to keep going?

Myself. Myself. I mean, I had people in my corner but at the end of the day it's up to that person to do it.

You've said that journey was at times frustrating and humbling, but obviously exciting when you were dancing into the endzone last week. What are you thinking in big moments like that, looking back on how you got here?

Man, you just thank God. I do.

When you're running into the endzone, when do you start thinking, 'I can start dancing now?'

I don't know, for real. You really gotta know for sure you're gonna score first of all.

A lot of people don't get to specialize in one thing at their job. Would you like to keep focusing solely on being a returner or do would you like to play more receiver or defensive back?

I just want to make sure I'm ready and that's what I've been doing on defence and on offence. I've been just trying to focus on how I can get better if my number gets called. But I do love that I'm the weapon on special teams because I get the ball in my hands a lot. I love my job here as a returner.

Well you obviously love it because you signed a contract extension with the Riders through 2019 even before your contract expired. Why did you do that?

I felt comfortable. I trust coach Jones and the staff, the executive guys up in the top I trust them. I'm just looking forward to this year and getting this Grey Cup.

Should fans be worried that you might end up back in the NFL some day?

Never worry.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

The Roughriders (3-2) take on the Calgary Stampeders (5-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, July 28. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CST.

