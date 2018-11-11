CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Cameron Marshall a series of seemingly random yet highly-researched questions. 3:32

Cameron Marshall knows that time does in fact heal all wounds.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders running back was released by the team in May, but he was re-signed in August and had an explosive return to the football field in October.

Ups and downs are nothing new for Marshall. When you talk to him, you quickly realize he's optimistic, calm and confident in his abilities.

Last season, Marshall was one of the top running backs in the CFL, but an injury midway through the season hijacked his chance at showing it in the playoffs.

This season it's the complete opposite. After Riders running back Marcus Thigpen got banged up, Marshall stepped in. Then when Tre Mason suffered an injury, Marshall stepped up in an even bigger way by rushing for 134 yards against B.C. in the final regular season game.

CBC's Peter Mills spoke with Marshall to find out how the 27-year-old has handled this wild ride:

You're originally from San Jose, California, right?

Yes sir.

You went to school at Arizona State?

Absolutely.

Do you spend the off-season in Phoenix?

Yes I do.

Do you miss those places when you come out on a day like today?

Absolutely. [Laughs] But no, I mean it's good. I definitely enjoy the sunshine. I enjoy that west coast weather. But I mean, out here it's not too bad right now.

Cameron Marshall in relief of Mason ran for nearly half of the Riders' net offence, collecting 134 rushing yards. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

And you've experienced Canadian winters before, right?

Yeah, exactly. I've been in the weather before so you just lube up and then hope for the best, get the warm backs, and then go out there and just play.

Do you send pictures back to family and say, 'This is what I'm doing'?

Yeah I've been sending a lot of screenshots of the temperature and the wind and whatnot but they just laugh at me and tell me to get to work.

A lot of people might look out the window and say, 'Oh no' but do you say, 'Oh yes. This is running back weather'?

Absolutely. I'm always hearing stories about how running backs ran so well in the playoffs and the Grey Cups from years past so I know this is a great opportunity for us running backs, me and Thiggy [Marcus Thippen] this week.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Cameron Marshall at practice on Sept. 26, 2018. (Peter Mills/CBC)

I want to go back to the start of the year when you were released by the team. A lot of people were confused what was going on. What happened?

The team felt like I was in a position to compete for the job. Obviously I felt a little differently but they made that decision and then I just went back home. I took it as an opportunity to go home and get even more prepared for whatever opportunity I got next.

What did you do?

Just a lot of training. A lot of lifting, a lot of running, a lot of staying in shape, staying ready, staying mentally ready. Once I got that call, I just wanted to make sure I was in the best shape as possible.

What's the mindset there? Obviously you stayed in physical condition but how do you keep prepared mentally?

It's tough at times, but you just gotta know what you want. I knew I wanted to play football and I knew that to be able to play football and be successful I had to to keep my mind in a good place and to stay ready for it. That way whatever opportunity I got I'd be ready. I wouldn't have to get myself ready, I'd already to be ready.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Cameron Marshall (32) scores a touchdown during first half CFL action against the B.C. Lions, in Regina on Sunday, August 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

If you didn't get that call, did you have some thoughts of what you might have done?

Yeah, I guess I had some thoughts. I was pretty sure I was going to get the call one way or another. If not then yeah I would have figured something else out. I got some things lined up. At this point in time it's just a matter of ... I was focused on playing so that's what I chose to keep my focus on.

You did get the call and you're back now. What's it like to be back with the guys?

It's great. I missed the guys. I missed the locker room environment. That's really what you miss the most about the team. Of course you love playing, you love the on-the-field stuff, but the off-the-field stuff is just as fun.

When you did get the call, how quickly do you pack things up and head over to Saskatchewan?

Quick. It was probably like a two- or three-day turnaround. So it was really really quick.

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Cameron Marshall (32) makes the catch for a touchdown as Edmonton Eskimos' Josh Woodman (7) tries to defend during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday August 25, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

What's it like having to move to another country on such short notice?

I've become a great packer so I'm efficient now.

Last year you were really heating up at the end of the season and then unfortunately you got injured. Is that in your mind this year?

Of course I remember. I remember the feeling of not being able to play last year. So I recognize the opportunity I have this year. But I mean right now I'm just focused on trying to be great, trying to do everything I can to help this team out.

You played with the Blue Bombers a couple of years ago and you told Roughriders senior reporter Ian Hamilton "They treated me well." Are you going to be treating them well this weekend?

[Laughs] They're my opponent this week so ... I respect my opponent but I'm going to try to do everything I can to to have a great game.

Oregon's (9) Byron Marshall greets his brother Arizona State's (6) Cameron Marshall, right, after the Ducks defeated ASU 43-21 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ Thursday Oct. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Rob Schumacher, Arizona Republic)

Are you going to have family and friends here?

My wife will be out here, but other than that everybody else will check it out on TV back home.

Did you get any words of encouragement this week?

Yeah, everyone's been good. My pops is been telling me to go out there and attack the game. My brother is saying good things. He is actually gonna be playing I believe on the same day this week for the [Washington] Redskins so he's probably not going to be able to watch the game this week. But he's been checking me out the past couple of weeks and been telling me good things. So hopefully we keep that rolling.

You played in the Labour Day Classic before. How do you think this is going to compare being the first home playoff game at new Mosaic Stadium?

Ten times better. [Laughs] Ten times better, ten times louder so I'm looking forward to the fans, the energy in the stadium, and the opportunity to compete.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Cameron Marshall (32) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the B.C. Lions, in Regina on Sunday, August 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

What's that like as a player? Do you really actually feed off that?

Yeah definitely. The fans out there when the stadium is rockin' and when the opposing offence can't hear what's going on and they're getting pre-snap penalties and all that stuff, I mean it's a great energy in the stadium and then it also helps us obviously on the field when they're getting penalties and things like that. So shout out to the fans. Come ready Sunday.

Last time I heard it wasn't quite sold out yet. Do you have a message for fans here who haven't bought their tickets?

Come through. Come through. It's going to be cold but it's going to be alright though. Come through.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

The Roughriders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western semi-final at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. CST

