Get to know Saskatchewan Roughriders better, on and off the football field

For the past two CFL seasons, CBC's Peter Mills has been getting to know members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders on and off the football field. Below you will find all of those stories. from in-depth profiles to lighthearted rapid-fires.

Derrick Moncrief

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Derrick Moncrief may be an unsung hero on the football field, but the only people he cares about making proud are his two heroes: his mom and dad.

Rider player profile: Derrick Moncrief has made big sacrifices for football

To learn more about Derrick Moncrief's journey from Prattville, Ala. to Regina, Sask., the 25-year-old linebacker joined CBC's Peter Mills. 6:20

Rider rapid-fire: Derrick Moncrief talks buying $1,000 shoes, endorses Ozark

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief a series of seemingly random yet highly-researched questions, including his biggest splurge and his hometown splash pad. 3:08

Marcus Thigpen

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Marcus Thigpen. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

Marcus Thigpen is the superstar that got away. Luckily for Saskatchewan Roughriders fans, he eventually came back.

Rider player profile: Marcus Thigpen's unexpected return to the Roughriders

Marcus Thigpen is the superstar that got away. Luckily for Saskatchewan Roughriders fans, he came back. CBC's Peter Mills spoke to Thigpen about his journey back to Saskatchewan. 6:32

Rider rapid-fire: Marcus Thigpen talks being vegan and chilli cheese hot dogs

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Marcus Thigpen a series of lighthearted questions, including the Detroit's music scene and Coney dogs. 2:22

Matt Elam

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Matt Elam. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

The CFL is often seen as a second-chance league for former NFL players. Matt Elam isn't taking his second chance for granted.

Rider player profile: Matt Elam making the most of his second chance

The CFL is often seen as a second-chance league for former NFL players and Roughriders defensive back Matt Elam isn't taking his second chance at a football career for granted. The former Baltimore Raven and first round NFL draft pick talked about his journey to Saskatchewan with the Morning Edition's Peter Mills. 6:25

Jordan Williams-Lambert

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert (84). (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

It's amazing how quickly things can change in sports. Jordan Williams-Lambert's path to success in Canada is a perfect example.

Rider player profile: Jordan Williams-Lambert loving the world in honour of mom

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert joins CBC's Peter Mills to talk about his family and journey to the CFL. 6:04

Jim Hopson

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Jim Hopson. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

For Jim Hopson, it's his work off the field that will be remembered for decades to come.

Rider profile: Jim Hopson went from humble beginnings to the Plaza of Honour

CBC's Peter Mills asks former Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Jim Hopson about his dream job (that didn't have an office) and how the fans motivated his work. 8:31

Rider rapid-fire: Jim Hopson talks putting Rider logos on everything and an infamous jersey

CBC's Peter Mills asks former Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Jim Hopson a series of well-researched but lighthearted questions in the a not-so-rapid version of the Rider rapid-fire. 7:45

Christion Jones

Saskatchewan Roughriders returner Christion Jones. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

There was a time when Christion Jones almost quit football. Fans of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are sure glad he didn't.

Rider player profile: Roughriders returner Christion Jones reclaiming fame in Saskatchewan

CBC's Peter Mills catches up with Saskatchewan Roughriders returner Christion Jones for an in-depth interview. 9:06

Rider rapid-fire: Christion Jones talks camouflage clothes and #cash

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders returner Christion Jones a series of well-researched but highly-ridiculous questions. 3:33

Dariusz Bladek

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek hasn't been a Canadian for very long, but he couldn't be more proud that he is.

Rider player profile: Dariusz Bladek's unexpected journey to becoming a proud Canadian

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek tells CBC's Peter Mills how chasing a football dream led to him embracing and honouring his family's heritage. 8:10

Rider rapid-fire: Dariusz Bladek talks deep-fried hot dogs and Big Man Blessings

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek a series of lighthearted questions based on his life and interests. 3:21

Zack Evans

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Zack Evans (formerly a member of the Ottawa Redblacks). (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Rider player profile: Zack Evans returns home as a veteran and a dad

After four seasons in Ottawa, Regina's Zack Evans has returned to the Saskatchewan Roughriders with another Grey Cup ring and a son. CBC's Peter Mills talks to the young dad about his homecoming. 9:37

Rider rapid-fire: Zack Evans talks carbing up, painting, and dusting off piles of Rider merch

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Zack Evans about his eating habits, leftover Riders clothing, and his apparently great painting skills. 3:45

Jovon Johnson

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jovon Johnson. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Jovon Johnson is a leader on the football field and a father figure off it.

Rider player profile: Jovon Johnson using life experiences to help others

Jovon Johnson is a leader on the football field and a father figure off of it. The Morning Edition's Peter Mills joins host Sheila Coles for more. 7:16

Rider rapid-fire: Jovon Johnson is ready to sell you his shoes and more

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jovon Johnson talks to the Morning Edition's Peter Mills about his penchant for selling things, Batman underwear, and several other topics. 5:13

Caleb Holley

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Caleb Holley. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

Caleb Holley first discovered his talent for football in The Last Frontier, but finding his way into the professional football spotlight has never come easy.

Rider player profile: Caleb Holley feeling at home but still searching for greatness

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Caleb Holley talks to CBC's Peter Mills about growing up in Alaska, discovering Saskatchewan, and his quest to be the best. 6:37

Rider rapid-fire: Caleb Holley talks about his struggle to find salmon burgers

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Caleb Holley a series of seemingly random yet highly-researched questions. 3:16

Ed Gainey

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

Keeping track of all the new names on the Saskatchewan Roughriders roster hasn't been easy the past few seasons. Ed Gainey has found a way to make himself a household name.

Rider player profile: Ed Gainey is a realist and a dreamer

Keeping track of all the new names on the Saskatchewan Roughriders roster hasn't been so easy the past few seasons. But as CBC's Peter Mills found, players like Ed Gainey are making themselves a household name. 7:17

Rider rapid-fire: Ed Gainey talks about the Tre Fo and Krispy Kreme

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey a series of seemingly random yet highly-researched questions. 3:28

Willie Jefferson

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Willie Jefferson. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Willie Jefferson admits he's made some mistakes on his long and winding journey to the CFL, but he's learned from them to become a leader of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Rider player profile: Willie Jefferson has fire in his heart, ice in his mouth

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Willie Jefferson has had a long and winding football journey, but he is now one of the best players in the CFL. CBC's Peter Mills learns more about Jefferson and how he got to Rider Nation. 8:30

Rider rapid-fire: Willie Jefferson talks Game of Thrones and Gucci Mane

CBC's Peter Mills asks Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Willie Jefferson a series of seemingly random yet highly-researched questions. 2:51

Naaman Roosevelt

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Naaman Roosevelt. (Peter Mills/CBC)

If there was a modern-day version of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Mount Rushmore, Naaman Roosevelt would be the first face carved into the rock.

Rider player profile: Naaman Roosevelt quiet off the field, explosive on it

Saskatchewan Roughriders star receiver Naaman Roosevelt talks to CBC's Peter Mills about going from Buffalo, New York to being embraced by Rider Nation. 4:22

Rider rapid-fire: Naaman Roosevelt loves Buffalo wings, not Burger King hot dogs