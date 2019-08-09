Roughrider roommates Shaq Evans, Kyran Moore creating special bond
Duo talk about cooking, cleaning, and who is the king of NBA 2K
Anyone who dares to enter the home of Shaq Evans and Kyran Moore better be ready for a drubbing in NBA 2K.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders receivers seem like fun, lighthearted guys off the football field, but they don't mess around when it comes to video games.
"If anybody else tries to come in our house and play 2K... " starts Moore.
"...they not winning no games," finished Evans.
"We don't lose against anybody else in our house," Moore said.
If you want to eat while you're there, you better be OK with Skip the Dishes. And while you're eating your delivery from Earl's, be prepared for some "old soul" music playing in the background. Unless Moore is the DJ, then you'll probably get some fresh trap bangers.
And if you want an early wake-up call, Evans is your guy. Don't count on Moore.
Trust is everything
Football players move all over the world and it's not easy to immediately settle into a foreign place. That was certainly the case for Evans, who's from California, and Moore, who hails from Alabama.
Evans said building a relationship at their home in Regina helped both players on and off the football field.
Listen to CBC's interview with Shaq Evans and Kyran Moore here:
"You build trust when you stay with somebody. They're around your personal things, you know they won't steal from you," Evans said. "So once you build that kind of trust, it's easier to build that type of stuff on the field."
The music man
You'll hear a lot of different music in the house depending on who is handling DJ duties.
Moore called Evans an "old soul" because he likes more classic tunes from the '80s and '90s. The 22-year-old said at first, he had never heard any of the songs Evans would play.
"I'm starting to listen to it a little bit," Moore said before turning to Evans to ask him a question. "What's the one that we sang in mini-camp?"
"Jodeci — Come and Talk To Me," Evans said.
"Yup, that's it!" Moore agreed.
"He put me on one artist," Evans said. "Moneybagg Yo. Ever since last year, I've been listening to him all the time."
Intense rivalries
There is no controversy when it comes to who reigns supreme at NBA 2K.
"Me. Shaq," Evans said.
"I'm letting him win," Moore said. "But K, he's out of it."
Culinary wizards
Athletes are usually pretty focused on cooking good food that will fuel them on the field. These guys aren't cooking at all.
"Nobody is cooking a damn thing," Evans said, laughing. "Skip the Dishes galore. Earl's Kitchen."
Wake up call
Evans might be an old soul when it comes to music, but he's also a bit of an old soul when it comes to bedtime.
"I'm asleep first every night and I'm up first too," he said, noting that he is also the one waking up his teammates.
Dirty work
Evans said he's the one who does most of the cleaning.
"Then when he's gone, I'm doing it," Moore said.
Evans and Moore both said their roommate KD Cannon — whom the Riders recently released — wasn't exactly Mr. Clean around the house.
Cannon didn't dispute these claims.
The Roughriders take on the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 9. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST.
