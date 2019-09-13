CBC Radio's Peter Mills goes beyond the post-game news conference and introduces fans to the personalities behind the jersey numbers of the Saskatchewan Roughriders team. Players open up about their passion for the game in a fun and relaxed format that is unlike any other sports podcast. You won't hear stats and scores here, just great stories.

You can download episodes of Meet the Riders at CBC podcasts, on iTunes or the podcast app of your choice.

Episode 1: Jon Ryan

Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan has dreamed of wearing green and white since he was a kid. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Punter Jon Ryan may have a Super Bowl ring, but he never got to live out his dream until returning home.

In this episode, we hear why Ryan says "if you cut me open, I bleed green".

Episode 2: Cameron Judge

Roughriders linebacker Cameron Judge is quickly emerging as one of the best young defenders in the CFL. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Linebacker Cameron Judge is profoundly affected by the man tattooed on his chest: Martin Luther King, Jr. Mills finds out how Dr. King and a life on the road shaped Judge's life.

Episode 3: Mike Edem

Roughriders safety Mike Edem has some fun for the camera at practice on June 27, 2019. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Safety Mike Edem is known for his hard hits on the football field, but he's not afraid to show a softer side off the field. In this episode, Mills finds out how a dog taught Edem about life and love.

Episode 4: Loucheiz Purifoy

Roughriders defensive back and kick returner Loucheiz Purifoy strikes a pose during practice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Defensive back and kick returner Loucheiz Purifoy would give up anything for his family, which includes a newborn son. In this episode, we'll learn why he was willing to give up football and a kidney for his mother.

Episode 5: William Powell

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell heads to the locker room after warm ups at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

Running back William Powell learned a lot from the three women in his home growing up. In this episode, we'll hear about his supportive sisters and how he overcame the death of his mom.

Episode 6: Dan Clark

Saskatchewan Roughriders centre Dan Clark says the mental side of the game is often harder than the physical side. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Offensive lineman Dan Clark had a life-changing experience before the 2019 CFL season. In this episode, we'll hear how he is recovering emotionally after a serious car crash and how it changed his outlook on life.