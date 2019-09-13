Host Peter Mills goes beyond the post-game news conference and introduces fans to the personalities behind the jersey numbers. Saskatchewan Roughriders players open up about their passion for the game and share personal stories.
CBC Radio's Peter Mills goes beyond the post-game news conference and introduces fans to the personalities behind the jersey numbers of the Saskatchewan Roughriders team. Players open up about their passion for the game in a fun and relaxed format that is unlike any other sports podcast. You won't hear stats and scores here, just great stories.
Episode 1: Jon Ryan
Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan may have a Super Bowl ring, but he never got to live out his dream until returning home. In this episode, we hear why Ryan says "if you cut me open, I bleed green". 17:50
Episode 2: Cameron Judge
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Cameron Judge is profoundly affected by the man tattooed on his chest -- Martin Luther King, Jr. In this episode, host Peter Mills finds out how Dr. King and a life on the road shaped Judge's life. 15:09
Episode 3: Mike Edem
Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Mike Edem is known for his hard hits on the football field, but he's not afraid to show a softer side off the field. In this episode, host Peter Mills finds out how a dog taught Edem about life and love. 17:16
Episode 4: Loucheiz Purifoy
Roughriders defensive back and kick returner Loucheiz Purifoy would give up anything for his family, which now includes a newborn son. In this episode, we’ll learn why he was willing to give up football and a kidney for his mother. 12:47
Episode 5: William Powell
Roughriders running back William Powell learned a lot from the three women in his home growing up. In this episode, we'll hear about his supportive sisters and how he overcame the death of his mom. 15:16
Episode 6: Dan Clark
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark had a life-changing experience before the 2019 CFL season. In this episode, we'll hear how he is recovering emotionally after a serious car crash and how it changed his outlook on life. 16:09
