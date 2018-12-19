Sask. advocates blast PST on medicinal pot as 'absurd' assault on patients' rights

Saskatchewan medical cannabis advocates are slamming the province for charging PST on medical marijuana, calling it a "gross" violation of patient rights.

"In terms of adding PST to our medicine, it's just absurd because other prescription medication don't have taxes added to them," said Alicia Yashcheshen, acting director for the Saskatchewan Medical Cannabis Association.

She said some medical marijuana users are already on tight incomes and struggling for legal and affordable access to a drug they rely on.

"So now these people are nickeling and diming, taking money from housing, food, just to pay for their medicine, which, in Canada, is just gross in my opinion."

The Saskatchewan government says it is following the federal government's taxation framework for cannabis. Under this framework, the Ministry of Finance states it has to have a consistent taxes for all cannabis, both recreational and medical.

Alicia Yashcheshen is the acting director for the Saskatchewan Medical Cannabis Association. (Submitted)

Dr. Mark Kimmins, interim president of Natural Health Services, said the problem is that most, if not all prescribed medicine in Canada, is exempt from PST.

In an email to CBC, he described PST on medical marijuana as an unfair tax that highlights the negative opinions that continue to surround cannabis, even in the face of legalization.

Products with higher CBD content and less THC content benefit medical patients, and could, in the future, be exempt from the tax, but that's not the case right now, he said.

"For now, this tax should be seen as nothing short of punitive, and just one more obstacle in the way of providing safe, legal, affordable medical cannabis to patients."

Turning to black market

People who needed medical marijuana had been able to access "compassionate pricing" at the dispensaries that were operating before legalization, said Yashcheshen.

Now, they're turning to compassionate pricing from the black market, where cannabis can be as low as $6 a gram, she said. That compares to pricing that can vary from $11 to $17 a gram in legal, recreational stores.

She's also concerned about patients moving toward using opioids instead of marijuana.

"You have sick and dying people constantly saying, 'My doctor won't help me, my doctor just wants me to take fentanyl or morphine,'" she said.

"It's a really sad situation. I would expect better from a country that provides free health care."