Sask. Health Authority warns of measles risk after case confirmed in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people in Saskatoon of possible exposure to measles this month, after a case was confirmed in the city.

A Friday news release from the health authority said the Saskatoon resident caught measles while travelling internationally.

People who were at any of the following locations in Saskatoon during these time periods should monitor for measles symptoms:

Sunday, Jan. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at: Reitmans in Stonebridge (3011 Clarence Ave. S.). Dollarama in Stonebridge (3011 Clarence Ave. S.). Walmart in Stonebridge (3035 Clarence Ave. S.).

Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at: University of Saskatchewan first floor arts building café (9 Campus Dr.).

Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at: Royal University Hospital adult emergency waiting room.

from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at:

Measles symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, fatigue, irritability (feeling cranky or in a bad mood), and small white spots inside the mouth and throat.

A red blotchy rash can also develop on the face and spread down the body about three to seven days after other symptoms begin, according to the SHA.

Anyone who was at any of the possible exposure locations and is exhibiting any symptoms should wear a mask and contact the 811 health line for further directions, the health authority said.

It also said people who were exposed at the hospital waiting room may be eligible for pre-emptive treatment if they were born in 1964 or later and have not received two doses of measles vaccine.

Those who meet those criteria are asked to go to a clinic at the Northeast Health Centre on Saturday, Jan. 20, between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., or Sunday, Jan. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Measles is highly contagious, and can spread to others from four days before a rash appears until four days after a rash develops, the health authority said.

Through that period, anyone infected should stay in strict isolation to avoid spreading measles to others, the SHA said in its news release.

Measles can be prevented by vaccination, the health authority said, and it encourages people to review their immunizations through MySaskHealthRecord or discuss immunization with their health practitioner.