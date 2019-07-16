Meadow Lake woman shot in arm by unknown men staying in her home

Meadow Lake RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in identifying two men after a bizarre accident.

RCMP responded to an early morning call on June 30 to an apartment building where a woman had been struck by a bullet.

They say the woman was lying down in her bedroom when an argument started between the two men. It is reported that the men had been staying with the woman and her boyfriend in the apartment.

During the altercation in another room in the apartment, a gun was fired and the woman was struck in the arm by the discharge.

The men then fled the apartment. RCMP say it is believed the men were using fake names.

They are asking the public's help in identifying the two men, who are believed to be from Edmonton.

The first suspect is described as being approximately 40 years old, 5'6 to 5'9 in height, having a thin build, and a receding hairline with braids. It is reported the man spoke with an accent and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater and black jogging pants.

The second suspect is described as having short hair, being approximately six feet tall and having a heavier build. RCMP said he wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey joggers.

RCMP are asking that if anybody has any information on either of the two suspects, they are to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).