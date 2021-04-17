19-year-old wanted in Meadow Lake shootout considered armed and dangerous: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man charged in connection with what they say appears to be a gang-related shootout in Meadow Lake earlier this week.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, officers were called to a business in the 600 block of First Avenue following a report of gunshots.

They were told two groups of people were involved in an altercation outside the business, during which a weapon was fired several times, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

At one point, shots were fired through a bystander's windshield, Mounties said.

Police believe up to five people were involved, who then fled on foot.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries have been reported to police.

RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident as "related to street gang involvement."

19-year-old likely en route to Alberta

On Friday, Meadow Lake RCMP issued a second news release in connection with the incident, saying an arrest warrant had been issued for Raheem Hagan.

The 19-year-old is charged with intentionally and recklessly firing a gun.

Hagan is described by RCMP as six foot two and roughly 190 pounds ,with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Hagan could be en route to Edmonton.

RCMP urge anyone who sees Hagan not to approach him, as he's considered armed and dangerous.

Instead, anyone with any information regarding Hagan's whereabouts is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.