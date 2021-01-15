RCMP search for man charged with attempted murder after Meadow Lake shooting in January

RCMP are looking for a man facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Police say they are still looking for Christopher Michael Nolan, 20.

Nolan could be armed, RCMP warn, and is considered dangerous. He should not be approached.

The 20-year-old resident of Lloydminster is wanted in connection with a Jan. 4 incident in Meadow Lake.

At approximately 7 a.m. on that date RCMP received multiple reports of a gun being fired at a white car in the area of Cochin Avenue.

The Mounties received six separate calls in a short period of time describing the incident.

When officers arrived on scene they found an injured man and a white car that appeared to have struck a power pole and was on fire.

The man was treated by paramedics and then the Meadow Lake Hospital. He received further treatment in Saskatoon.

The fire was extinguished by the Meadow Lake Fire Department.

Investigators would later locate multiple bullet holes in the white car.

RCMP say they believe the incident to be gang-related.

"When serious incidents like this happen, the public may not be aware of what is going on in the investigation behind the scenes. Complex investigations take time," said Staff Sgt. Ryan How, commander of the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment, in a news release Tuesday.

"Throughout the past three months, police experts were working diligently to gather evidence, bring forth charges and locate and arrest the individuals responsible."

On Jan. 7, as a result of the investigation, Jonathan Shane Walter Iron of Meadow Lake and Nolan were charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Jonathan Iron has been taken into custody in connection with a Jan. 4 shooting in Meadow Lake. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

Warrants were issued for their arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Meadow Lake RCMP and the provincial RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on April 16.

Iron was found and arrested without incident at a home in the 100 block of Carter Place in Meadow Lake.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 306-236-2570 or to contact Crime Stoppers.