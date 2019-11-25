Police searching for 30-year-old suspect after 2 men shot at in Meadow Lake late Saturday

Two men were injured after a late night shooting on Saturday in Meadow Lake, Sask., according to RCMP.

The shooting happened when two men were in a vehicle driving eastbound in the area of Seventh Avenue W. and Fifth Street W. around 10:57 p.m. CST, police said.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back. The passenger, a 50-year-old man, was also injured.

The men accused a group of other men who allegedly fled in a white four-door car shortly after the shooting. Officers later spotted the car leaving the city and heading down a rural road.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled. He later lost control, hitting the ditch and crashing into a bush, police said.

Four men were arrested and are facing charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A fifth man, who is 30 years old, is still at large and facing 13 charges, police said in a news release.