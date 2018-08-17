Industrial fire causing traffic delays near Meadow Lake, Sask.

A fire is causing traffic delays near the Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp Mill and NorSask Forest Products.

The RCMP, fire crews and emergency medical services are all at the scene of the fire near Highways 55 and 903, about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, late Friday afternoon.

SaskPower and SaskEnergy are also responding to the fire, which police said had not led to any reports of injuries or damage to structures.

The Highway Hotline website said the blaze is a natural gas fire. Highway 55 is closed from three kilometres east of the junction with Highway 903, to nine kilometres east of Meadow Lake.

Truck driver Calvin Nyhus was turned away from the mill when he was en route to pick up a load of lumber at about 5 p.m. CST.

He said he was told the site had been evacuated and was unlikely to re-open until Monday.

Nyhus thought the smoke he was seeing was from wildfires until he reached the road closure.

"It was more of a smell than anything," said Nyhus.

"When I got back to the highway it looked blacker … you could see it was more originating in that location."

Meadow Lake RCMP said the public should expect delays and plan an alternate route if they can.

The police service said it would release more information as it becomes available.