RCMP investigating after shots fired at home in Meadow Lake

RCMP say they are trying to figure out why shots were fired at a home in Meadow Lake on Tuesday.

Meadow Lake RCMP received several calls about shots being fired near Third Avenue East.

Officers were able to get a description of a possible suspect vehicle from witnesses.

RCMP said soon after, more shots were fired near Second Avenue West and a vehicle matching the same description was seen in the area.

Officers tracked down the vehicle and seized it.

The driver has not been charged in relation to the shooting and RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).