Suspect arrested after 3-year-old girl taken in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Meadow Lake RCMP are investigating after events nearly led to an Amber Alert being issued on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded at 12:40 p.m. CST to a complaint of a serious assault in Meadow Lake, about 290 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The female victim was able to get to a neighbour's home and call for help, according to police. Police said the suspect left the home and went to another residence in Meadow Lake, where he took a three-year-old girl.

Police said they began an investigation and believed they needed to issue an Amber Alert. As police were about to send out the alert, officers found a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle in a rural area, eight kilometres south of Meadow Lake.

RCMP said officers located the three-year-old girl, who was not hurt, and arrested a 36-year-old man without incident. The woman who was assaulted is still in hospital with undetermined injuries.