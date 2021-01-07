Man shot, car catches fire in Meadow Lake, Sask.

A man was shot at several times, and moments later the car he was in burst into flames after hitting a power pole, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

It happened early Monday morning in Meadow Lake, Sask., RCMP said.

The man, 29, was struck by one of the rounds and was seriously injured. He's being treated in hospital.

There were two other people in the car, but they weren't hurt.

Police say the car was parked on Cochin Avenue, but when the shooting happened, it started to move forward and hit a power pole.

Then the car caught fire and was severely damaged.

The RCMP units investigating include the North Battleford provincial general investigation section, North Battleford forensic identification services and the Meadow Lake general investigation section. Members of the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment were also at the scene.

Police believe the man was the target of the attack and that this was not a random incident. The general public is not believed to be at risk, RCMP said.

There was no word on any arrests.

Meadow Lake is 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.