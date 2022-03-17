Meadow Lake resident charged with defrauding long-term care home, 11 residents

A resident of Meadow Lake, Sask., is being charged with fraud.

Meadow Lake RCMP say that in December 2018, they received a report of fraud at a local long-term care home. Police say that since then, officers have collected evidence and conducted interviews with many witnesses.

The investigation determined that from 2016 to 2018, an employee defrauded 11 residents, as well as the long-term care home itself.

The accused has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of forgery and one count trafficking or possession of a forged document.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on April 18.