COVID-19 in Sask: 25 new cases announced Wednesday, all but 1 in far north

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced 25 additional cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, with all but one appearing in the far north region.

There is one case in the Saskatoon area and 24 in the far north. Of those 24 cases, 22 of them are in the La Loche area. There are now 138 active cases in the far north region.

There are 194 active cases as of Wednesday. There have now been 512 overall cases reported, with 312 recoveries and six deaths, since the novel coronavirus was first detected in the province.

There are 13 people in hospital due to the virus, with four people requiring intensive care. One of the ICU patients is in the north region while the rest are in Saskatoon.

The number of cases with no known exposure is now at 45 overall. There are 138 linked to travel, 204 linked to community contacts or mass gathering and 124 other cases are being investigated.

COVID-19 cases announced in Saskatchewan so far breakdown regionally as follows:

A regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan as of May 6. (CBC Graphics)

Outbreak declared at Meadow Lake hospital

Wednesday afternoon also saw the SHA announce that an outbreak had been declared at the hospital in Meadow Lake, the third hospital to have an outbreak declared in the northern region.

A staff member at Meadow Lake Hospital was confirmed to have the virus. The SHA says the case is linked to community transmission. No patients have displayed symptoms to date, the SHA said.

The staff member and close contacts are now under self-isolation and the government is working on tracing contacts.

The outbreak was declared May 5 by Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu, medical health officer. The SHA says there are no disruptions to services at the Meadow Lake Hospital.

Outbreaks have also been declared at Lloydminster Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.