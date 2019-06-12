Sask. couple helps bus full of students after tire mishap

The students from Carpenter High School in Meadow Lake, Sask., just wanted to get home after a long day.

They had been on a field trip to Batoche, then stopped in Prince Albert for a bite to eat. Then, when they hit Shellbrook, they heard a loud bang.

One of the back driver's side tires had blown out. The school bus has two tires on each side in the back and the bad tire was rubbing on the good tire.

Derek Eftoda, a teacher and chaperone, said they definitely would not have made it back to Meadow Lake, so they called for a rescue bus.

"The bus that was coming for our rescue was heading in from Goodsoil, Saskatchewan, which is even an hour west of Meadow Lake," Eftoda said.

"We're looking at waiting on the side of the road for about three hours until our ride comes to get us and then another two hours home. It's going to be a very long night."

Then a truck pulled up behind them and a couple got out and offered to help. The man, Mervin Shantz, said he lived just a couple miles up the road. He and his son peeled the bad tire off and inflated the good one. Mervin's wife Colleen invited the kids inside to use the washroom and gave them all an ice cream treat for the road.

"It was just a really nice experience. They treated us like we were their guests," Eftoda said.

"After we reflected and talked about it, everyone was so taken aback by their kindness, so taken aback by how welcoming they were."

Shantz, for his part, didn't really think twice about stopping to help.

"We've lived in this area for thirty years," he said. "When I have time, I just help people."

Shantz said he hoped that the kids left with a lesson.

"It didn't matter what nationality they were, they're just a bunch of kids and maybe we showed them sometimes you can actually help people without expecting getting paid for it."