Meadow Lake women arrested in Alberta face kidnapping charges after 2 abductions: Sask. RCMP

Two women from Meadow Lake, Sask., arrested in Alberta this week face several charges after allegedly abducting two other women.

Meadow Lake and Loon Lake RCMP were called to a reported abduction around 3 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

A woman told officers that she had been taken against her will at gunpoint from the Centre Street area in Meadow Lake, about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, around 1:15 a.m., police said.

The abductors allegedly dropped her off later near Barthel, around 45 kilometres southwest of Meadow Lake, from where she called police.

According to the RCMP, the woman was robbed but not hurt.

She also told officers about a second female victim.

Meadow Lake and other RCMP units began searching for the second abducted woman and the two kidnappers, as well as the stolen cars they were reported to be driving, said police.

Later on Wednesday, the second victim was found in Grande Prairie, Alta., about 700 kilometres west of Meadow Lake. She told RCMP that she had escaped from her abductors in that city.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers eventually arrested both suspects in Grande Prairie on Thursday.

The two women from Meadow Lake, ages 36 and 28, face several charges, including two counts of using a firearm in a kidnapping and two counts of using a firearm during a robbery.

The older woman was also charged with breaching a conditional sentence order, police said.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Meadow Lake next Thursday.