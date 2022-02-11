Sask. MLA, father of Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris, says distance not putting damper on family support

Don McMorris has been at every Olympic competition his son, Mark McMorris, has competed in before this year. This time Don is cheering hard from his home in Saskatchewan, but says it's not the same as it would be watching in Beijing.

"There's nothing like being there and trying to support. I don't know if it makes a difference for him but, you know, when he lands his final jump and sees a Canadian flag, or his parents there, I think it might have a bit of an influence," Don, who is also the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Indian Head-Milestone, told CBC's Sam Maciag.

Mark finished third in the Olympic men's snowboard slopestyle event on Monday in what he described as one of the "best rounds" of his life. He finished behind Canadian gold medallist Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., and silver medallist Yiming Su from China.

Mark was critical of the scoring methods that placed him in third after his run, saying the judges missed a mistake Parrot made.

Despite that, the McMorris family watched with unwavering focus until he landed his final jump, then exploded with excitement.

McMorris family on the edge of their seats watching Mark's bronze medal run

'Just a kid from Regina'

Even though Mark has reached the podium every year he's competed in the Olympics, Don said he sometimes has to remind himself that his son is a world-class athlete.

"You really have to pinch yourself, because to us he's still just Mark and he's just a kid from Regina," Don said.

"The success is much bigger than we even kind of acknowledge or even can believe in. He comes from the flatlands of Saskatchewan."

'You really have to pinch yourself': Father of Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris says of his son's success

It's got a nice ring to it ... three Olympics, three medals. - Mark McMorris, Olympic snowboarder

The last year has been a challenge for Mark because of COVID-19, Don said, but especially the past month or two when Mark has been in near complete isolation.

"It hasn't been all clear-sailing for sure, but when you see the world kind of jump up and down — or at least Canada, or even Saskatchewan — on his performance at the Olympics, again you pinch yourself and say 'Wow, are we ever fortunate,'" he said.

Preparing for the next qualifiers

This is Mark's third Olympic Games, and the first he hasn't entered with a recent injury. According to the Olympic website, Mark fractured multiple bones, ruptured his spleen and suffered a collapsed left lung during a snowboarding accident in 2017.

About 11 months and two surgeries later, he would go on to win bronze in men's snowboard slopestyle at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

In 2014, Mark fractured a rib less than two weeks before the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, but also won bronze.

This time he's more worried about catching COVID-19, his father said. That would hold him back from competing in his second, and last, competition of the 2022 Olympics.

Third Olympic medal in three Olympic games

Despite the judging controversy, Mark said receiving his third Olympic medal was "pretty insane."

He said that snowboarding is often described as a young man's sport and being able to return three times over eight years "feels amazing."

"I've had crazy good longevity and I'm super proud of that," Mark told Anastasia Bucsis, host of CBC's podcast Player's Own Voice. "It's got a nice ring to it: three time Olympic medallist, three-for-three. Three Olympics, three medals."

Mark is set to compete in the men's snowboard big air qualifiers on Monday, barring any injuries or a positive COVID-19 test.