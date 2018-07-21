McLean, Sask., man facing 19 charges after spree of thefts in Regina

A 25-year-old man from McLean, Sask., is facing 19 charges after a rash of recent thefts in Regina.

Over two days, April 26 and 27, the man allegedly stole several bikes, two vehicles, a wallet, a purse and a power tool worth $1,300, among other items.

On April 27, police spotted a stolen Honda Pilot three times. They allege the vehicle was being driven fast and erratically. Eventually, police deployed a spike belt in the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Windfield Road, stopping the vehicle.

The suspect then continued to try to run from police by going through people's yards and eventually got on a bike he found along the way.

Police say they confronted him but he took off again. Police dogs eventually caught up with him in a yard, and he was arrested.

He is facing 19 charges, including five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and five counts of possession of identity documents.

He appeared in court Monday morning on these charges.