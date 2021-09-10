Police investigating after Regina-Wascana Liberal candidate reports having dog feces thrown at him

Police have launched an investigation after a political candidate in Regina reported being harassed and intimidated, then having dog feces thrown at his car while on the campaign trail.

Sean McEachern, the Liberal candidate running in Regina-Wascana, said he and a volunteer on his campaign were harassed on Thursday as they attempted to go door knocking.

McEachern told CBC News on Friday that the harassment was unprompted.

He said he did not knock on the person's door, as they already had a lawn sign for the Conservative Party.

Instead, the person came outside and confronted the pair while using "very strong language," McEachern said.

Although the pair initially attempted to continue campaigning, the individual caught up with them further down the block and began harassing them, McEachern said.

He said he and his volunteer were then followed to their vehicle and blocked from leaving before having dog feces thrown on the windshield.

McEachern ended his day of campaigning and called the police.

"As someone who's been involved in politics for a while, there's certain things you just kind of brush off and ignore. But this had extended on too long. The behaviour was inappropriate," he said.

The Regina Police Service has confirmed it received a report and is investigating, but would not comment any further.

"I will add that anytime someone feels as though they have been victimized we want to hear from them. We encourage them to reach out to us so that we can investigate the circumstances and reach an appropriate conclusion," said Lindsey Hoemsen, a spokesperson for police, in an email.

The campaign for Michael Kram, the CPC candidate in Regina-Wascana, did not provide a response to a request for comment.

Political polarization

McEachern went public with the incident on Thursday by posting about it on social media.

He told CBC that Canadians need to recognize that this type of behaviour is unacceptable.

"This is not how we treat others," he said.

"In the middle of a campaign, when we're talking politics, I'm all in favour of having debate and discussion, but it needs to be done in a healthy format and showing respect for each other."

McEachern said that while he was disappointed, he was not surprised.

He said political polarization is getting worse in Canada and can have a chilling effect on the democratic process.

"I don't know how some of my volunteers would have handled it. I have a feeling most of them would have been extremely intimidated, perhaps terrified," he said.

McEachern previously served as the special assistant to Ralph Goodale during the latter's tenure as federal finance minister.

Goodale lost his seat in Regina-Wascana during the 2019 election. McEachern is hoping to take back the seat for the Liberals.