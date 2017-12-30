Witness recalls hiding during attack that killed Blaine Katz

A witness told a Regina courtroom that she knew that her friend Blaine Katz could get hurt when she agreed to bring Gerald McDormand to the apartment she was working out of as an escort, but she never thought he would end up dead.

On Thursday, the manslaughter trial of McDormand, 46, entered its fourth day. He is accused of killing Katz, 39, who was found dead on the 2100 block of Cornwall Street on Aug. 12, 2017.

In June, Steven Paul St. Pierre, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accepted responsibility for delivering the fatal stab wound to Katz. Both St. Pierre and McDormand were initially charged with second-degree murder.

In the witness box, Amanda Coate, 34, described the relationship she had with Katz and the events leading up to his death. The two were friends but Katz also purchased her escort services.

He smacked my ass and kissed me and told me he loved me. That was the last thing he ever said to me - Amanda Coate

Coate explained that in the summer of 2017 Katz had been released from jail and was looking to repay her after he had stolen from her three months before. He gave her a welfare cheque, told her to cash it and to use part of it to repay his debt to her. Katz then planned to meet Coate and collect the rest.

To cash the cheque she gave it to an unspecified third party, not realizing that Katz had "bad blood" with them and also owed them money. Coate said she decided to pay off the debt Katz had with the third party.

A 'conversation' can mean violence

Coate had met McDormand as a client the week prior. He knew that she and Katz knew each other and said that he had been ripped off. Coate said she recalled McDormand saying, "I just want to have a conversation with him."

"I should have never agreed in the first place," she said.

Working as an escort and being a drug user, Coate said in their world a "conversation" could mean violence, but she "never thought in a million years that it would take his life."

She agreed to accommodate the request to meet when Katz came to collect part of the welfare cheque. Coate said that she put the meeting off and did not reply to text messages from Katz, who was angry at her for not replying and giving the cheque to the person she did.

Co-defence counsel Jeff Deagle read some of the text messages from Katz to Coate. "Dead. You dumb f--k. You stupid bitch," said Deagle, reading the texts.

"So what?" replied Coate. "He was my friend and he was hurt."

'It replays in my head every day'

On Aug. 12, Coate said she was working out of unit 7A in an apartment building on the corner of Cornwall Street and 13th Avenue. McDormand picked her up to take her to the apartment. She was not expecting other people in the car but said that St. Pierre and a woman named Amber were also in the vehicle.

The drive to the apartment was tense.

Once there, Coate said they went to the apartment on the third floor. McDormand and the woman left to speak while she and St. Pierre stayed in the apartment. Later, St. Pierre left the apartment and Coate went to the front of the building to wait for Katz.

When he arrived, Coate remembered him being rambunctious and that he said they should go play video lottery terminals.

"He smacked my ass and kissed me and told me he loved me. That was the last thing he ever said to me," said Coate.

Coate said that she wanted Katz to stay outside while she went back to the apartment to grab her purse before going out. "I didn't want him to get hurt," said Coate. But he came with her up to the room.

She did not remember seeing McDormand, St. Pierre or the woman named Amber on her way to the room. Once she opened the door and started walking toward the bedroom where her purse was, Coate said she heard Katz scream.

Afraid, she ran into the bedroom and hid in the closet, not knowing what else to do.

"It replays in my head every day," said Coate, through tears.

While in the closet she heard Katz being pummelled, equating it to the sound of hockey players being bodychecked against the boards. Katz was screaming her name, asking for help, until everything stopped.

"Eerie quiet, there's just nothing."

She said that was when she left the closet and saw blood. Fearing for her life, she ran to a neighbour's apartment, was let in, then fled the building and went home. The next day, she went to the police and gave a statement.

Coate said McDormand called her from jail and asked her "to pin it on St. Pierre" by saying she saw him stab Katz. Coate said she did not see that, and while hiding in the closet had not seen any of the attack.

The trial is slated to continue on Friday afternoon.