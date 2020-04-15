Regina McDonald's worker tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at a Regina McDonald's restaurant, who worked their last shift on Easter Sunday, reported they had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Now the restaurant at 4910 Gordon Road is closed for deep cleaning and sanitizing, and co-workers are being asked to self-quarantine for now.

McDonald's Canada said in a release the worker's final shift before their positive results were reported was on Sunday, April 12, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. CST.

It said any customers who visited the restaurant that day should follow public health guidelines on the province's dedicated COVID-19 website.

It also said the restaurant will remain closed until public health authorities allow it to open.