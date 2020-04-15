Skip to Main Content
Regina McDonald's worker tests positive for COVID-19
Regina McDonald's worker tests positive for COVID-19

A Regina McDonald's restaurant is closed and sanitizing and deep cleaning is underway after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Grasslands area McDonald's on Gordon Road now closed for sanitization, co-workers asked to self-quarantine

A McDonald's employee from the restaurant at 4910 Gordon Road in Regina has tested positive for COVID-19. Now the restaurant is closed to undergo deep cleaning and sanitizing, and other workers are being told to self-quarantine.

A staff member at a Regina McDonald's restaurant, who worked their last shift on Easter Sunday, reported they had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. 

Now the restaurant at 4910 Gordon Road is closed for deep cleaning and sanitizing, and co-workers are being asked to self-quarantine for now. 

McDonald's Canada said in a release the worker's final shift before their positive results were reported was on Sunday, April 12, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. CST.

It said any customers who visited the restaurant that day should follow public health guidelines on the province's dedicated COVID-19 website

It also said the restaurant will remain closed until public health authorities allow it to open. 

