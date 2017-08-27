New McDonald's planned for Regina's Evraz Place

The Regina planning commission has given its approval to a plan by Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to build a new McDonald's location on the Evraz Place grounds.

This comes as part of a new strategic vision for Evraz Place, which REAL president and CEO Tim Reid says is meant to shape the next 15 years of the site's development.

"We want to provide sustainability, opportunity, and maximize the experience and memory-making that happens at Evraz Place," he said.

According to Reid, the proposed new fast food location would create approximately 50 jobs in the community, as well as provide leasing revenue for Evraz Place and another option for visitors to buy food and drinks.

"Any of us that have the privilege of taking our kids to hockey tournaments, soccer events or recreational events know that every time we see an opportunity for a McDonald's, our kids want to go there," Reid said.

"As a hockey dad, I believe this is a wonderful addition to our campus. As the president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., we believe this is a valuable partnership that has long-term opportunity."

The location of the proposed McDonald's at Evraz Place is shown by the red shaded area at the left. (Regina Planning Commission)

While the city's planning commission voted in favour of the new McDonald's on Wednesday, some of the advisory commission's members are not keen to see the iconic golden arches looming over Evraz Place.

Frank Bojkovsky raised concerns about "the visual impact of a fully branded McDonald's along a highly visible street on a public site."

"Is that what the city is going for?" he asked.

Others are wary about the potential impact on traffic, and whether the new restaurant will exacerbate problems for drivers in that area of the city.

"As we know, peak times — exhibition, Agribition and so forth —can be an issue on Lewvan Drive," said planning commission member Celeste York.

The majority of public comments received by the commission were opposed to the project, citing increased traffic on Lewvan Drive, a lack of parking and loitering concerns.

The matter will now go to a vote at city council's upcoming meeting on July 29.