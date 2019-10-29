Sask. mayors set to speak with Prime Minister today

Mayors in Saskatchewan are going to get their chance to bend the Prime Minister's ear today.

Trudeau has already spoken with the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton, and today is set to speak with Regina's Michael Fougere and Saskatoon's Charlie Clark over the phone.

Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan's Minister of Trade and Economic Development, said Saskatchewan doesn't have an issue with the PM meeting with municipal leaders, but said he would be "highly opposed" to a formal agreement that would see the PM's office bypass elected premiers in favour of working with municipal leaders.

"That's not how the country works," said Harrison.

"Just because the Prime Minister doesn't like the positions of Premier Moe and Premier Kenney, doesn't mean he shouldn't be working through them and talking to them."

Fougere told CBC Radio he's spoken to Trudeau informally in the past and called the discussion he's set to have with Trudeau today informal. No formal agreement is in place between the prime minister and the mayor.

Western alienation, election results and the oil and gas sector are all on the docket, according to Fougere.

Although it's not the city's jurisdiction, Fougere will also discuss the carbon tax with Trudeau.

"Generally speaking, people in this province are opposed to what [the carbon tax] is and how it was imposed," Fougere said.

Fougere suggested finding a compromise between what the province is asking for and the federal government is doing.

Fougere said giving someone from Saskatchewan a Senate seat would be a way to ensure the western voice is represented.

He said he wouldn't offer any advice to Premier Scott Moe around the topic of western alienation and that Moe was only relaying concerns he has heard around the topic.

"My contribution this morning is what I think we could be doing to help alleviate those concerns, but really, it's a government-to-government relationship," Foguere said.