Regina, Saskatoon mayors place friendly wager on whose city will have best 1st dose rate by July 1

The age-old Regina-Saskatoon rivalry is rearing its head again with a challenge involving the cities' mayors.

Whichever city gets the most people vaccinated per capita by Canada Day wins. The losing mayor has to lip synch a song of the winning mayor's choice.

In Regina, people can get free bus rides after their COVID-19 shot until June 30, if they present their first dose sticker to the driver.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, for his part, is all in and confident the Bridge City will come out on top.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> - I know we can beat Regina to the finish line on First Dose vaccinations!<br><br>I am sure Mayor Masters will do a fine lip sync when we come out on top. <br><br>Tag me a picture of your first dose card and tell us what song you want her to sing! <a href="https://t.co/wkTwB3VJCs">pic.twitter.com/wkTwB3VJCs</a> —@charlieclarkyxe

"Absolutely I'd be willing to embarrass myself to get people vaccinated, but I won't have to if Regina wins," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said with a laugh.

Masters added that based on pictures she's seeing of clinics and pictures from residents, the campaign is already working.

Here's where Regina will be hosting pop-up clinics this weekend, to try and get the advantage over Saskatoon: