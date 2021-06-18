Regina, Saskatoon mayors place friendly wager on whose city will have best 1st dose rate by July 1
Losing mayor has to lip synch a song of the winning mayor's choice
The age-old Regina-Saskatoon rivalry is rearing its head again with a challenge involving the cities' mayors.
Whichever city gets the most people vaccinated per capita by Canada Day wins. The losing mayor has to lip synch a song of the winning mayor's choice.
In Regina, people can get free bus rides after their COVID-19 shot until June 30, if they present their first dose sticker to the driver.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, for his part, is all in and confident the Bridge City will come out on top.
Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> - I know we can beat Regina to the finish line on First Dose vaccinations!<br><br>I am sure Mayor Masters will do a fine lip sync when we come out on top. <br><br>Tag me a picture of your first dose card and tell us what song you want her to sing! <a href="https://t.co/wkTwB3VJCs">pic.twitter.com/wkTwB3VJCs</a>—@charlieclarkyxe
"Absolutely I'd be willing to embarrass myself to get people vaccinated, but I won't have to if Regina wins," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said with a laugh.
Masters added that based on pictures she's seeing of clinics and pictures from residents, the campaign is already working.
Here's where Regina will be hosting pop-up clinics this weekend, to try and get the advantage over Saskatoon:
- Friday, June 18: Cornwall Centre in the former Gap retail space on the second floor, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST.
- Friday, June 18: Regina is partnering with Regina Football to bring doses to flag football participants and their families. No time information is available.
- Saturday, June 19: Regina Beach's Memorial Hall (101 Centre St.) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST.
- Saturday, June 19: Mosaic Stadium featuring Saskatchewan Roughrider alumni and Gainer the Gopher from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST Entrance through Gate 2
- Saturday, June 19: Wascana Centre on the south side of the lake in front of the Legislative flower gardens from 5 to 7:30 p.m CST.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?