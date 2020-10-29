Regina mayoral candidates set to square off in debate Monday night
The debate is hosted by AccessNow TV and the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce.
Regina's mayoral candidates will go face-to-face in a televised debate on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
There are nine candidates for mayor:
- Darren Bradley.
- Jim Elliott.
- Tony Fiacco.
- Jerry Flegel.
- Michael Fougere (incumbent).
- Mitchell Howse.
- Sandra Masters.
- George Wooldridge.
The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the debate in partnership with AccessNow TV.
The debate will be streamed online and moderated by John Hopkins, CEO of the Regina Chamber of Commerce.
Hopkins will ask questions for each candidate to answer. Each candidate will also get to ask a question to one of their rivals.
"This debate showcases Regina's mayoral candidates as they discuss their vision for the city and their thoughts on key topics such as infrastructure, budget planning and transportation," Hopkins said in a statement.
