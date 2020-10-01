Regina mayoral candidates oppose sweeping provincial COVID-19 restrictions

Regina mayoral candidate Michael Fougere says there should be no sweeping provincial restrictions, even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Meanwhile other candidates say it's important people look at how they can personally keep the virus from spreading.

On Friday, Fougere said it's important people follow the advice of the province's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, keep their physical distance and wear a mask when the two-metre distance cannot be maintained.

"It's really important that we redouble our efforts to stop the spread of COVID and at the same time use common sense restrictions that would punish the few," Fougere said.

Incumbent Michael Fougere is running for a third term as mayor of Regina. He said he doesn't want to see the province impose any provincial restrictions because it would hurt the local economy. (Elections Regina/Online)

Fougere said he doesn't want to see any overarching provincial restrictions. He said it doesn't make sense to shut down businesses that are following the rules.

"There's hot spots across the province," Fougere said. "It's important that we keep this in perspective and not hurt and have a debilitating circumstance for businesses or individuals, places of worship that are not affected by this at all."

Candidates Jerry Flegel, Sandra Masters and Jim Elliott all agreed in part with Fougere's statement.

Flegel said it's important people take all the precautions outlined by Shahab.

"We need to clamp down a little bit and just do a bit better. I think we're getting a little complacent," Flegel said. "We need to realize that we are still in a COVID state."

Mayoral candidate Jerry Flegel said people were handling the pandemic well, but have slipped in recent weeks. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Flegel said citizens started out handling the pandemic well and that's slipped a bit lately.

He said some specific restrictions about establishment capacities could be looked at, but that people need to take personal responsibility.

"Once we get everybody doing that will be a lot safer," Flegel said.

Flegel said restrictions in hotspots and shutting down non-complying businesses make sense, and that he would support whatever Dr. Saqib Shahab and the province do with restrictions.

Jim Elliott said he would like to see a mandatory mask order where vulnerable people are present but that he also prefers restrictions focusing on hotspots. (Submitted by Jim Elliott)

Elliott said the rising case numbers rising are concerning and that Regina needs to act early.

"I think we clearly need to be instructing our business community, as well as any kind of public institutions, that it's highly recommended that you wear masks inside," Elliott said.

The only restriction he would like to see is a mandatory mask order where vulnerable populations are.

Elliott said the varying restrictions in place, rather a blanket policy, are good for the province instead.

Sandra Masters said she doesn't mind the region-specific approach to restrictions because it balances keeping people safe and keeping the economy going. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Masters said residents have done a great job with distancing and staying in small bubbles, but that they need to keep it up.

"If you don't feel well, you feel a little sniffle or anything like that, just stay home, get tested, stay home until you get your results and wear a mask," Masters said. "Just to show respect and kindness to each other."

Masters said it's important the economy keeps going through the pandemic and that region-specific restrictions should continue into the future. She said provincial-wide restrictions hurt places that don't have any cases.

"I actually don't mind the targeted approach in terms of attempting to find the balance between keeping the economy going and and making sure, first and foremost, that we're keeping our cities safe."

Masters said families should have an isolation plan in place in case someone becomes sick.

Fougere's messaging is changing with the times, he says

In August, Fougere asked the province for a mandatory mask policy in Regina and other cities.

Fougere's message on businesses has also changed from the beginning of the pandemic, when he and Regina's city council declared a local state of emergency and Regina-specific restrictions. At the time, the city wanted all non-essential retail stores closed due to the pandemic and a gathering limit of five people.

The province rescinded the city's declaration.

Fougere said his messaging has changed because the ruling from the public health authority has changed.

"We're also in the second wave right now. And we were in very different circumstances before. So this is all following the public health authority," he said.

"I'm simply reiterating what [the chief medical health officer] has been saying."

Fougere said it's important to balance public safety with keeping the economy open.