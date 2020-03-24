Regina mayor asks Ministry of Social Services to suspend evictions during pandemic

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says he has written a letter to Saskatchewan's Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman requesting that residential evictions be suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a critical factor for stabilizing those who will find themselves otherwise on the street with no food. They could be ill, we don't know that, but we certainly want to make sure that they're taken care of," Fougere at a City of Regina news conference Tuesday.

Fougere said it would be up to the province to determine just how the suspension of evictions would be implemented, if the request is granted.

CBC has contacted the Ministry of Social Services for comment.

Fougere said he isn't the only mayor in Canada who does not want to see evictions, based on conversations he has had with other city officials at the Big City Mayors' Caucus.

The mayor also reiterated that people should stay home and work from home.

Illness from COVID-19 has been multiplying in Sask., with 72 total cases in the province so far as of Tuesday. Four of those cases have no clear cause of exposure, suggesting community transmission.

Fougere said the city has also requested that the province begin accepting applications from low-income households for the Canada Housing Benefit program.

"This a general statement," Fougere said. "Landlords: please do not evict anybody at this time."